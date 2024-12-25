Ohtani claims third AP Male Athlete of the Year award. December. 25, 2024 07:48. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese superstar of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, has been named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2024, AP announced on Tuesday.



Ohtani topped the voting with 48 out of 74 votes cast by AP staff and members. He comfortably beat swimmer Léon Marchand, a four-time gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, who received 10 votes, and world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, who secured nine votes following his Masters and Olympic victories this year. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, another MLB star nominated for the award, garnered just one vote.



This marks the third time Ohtani has received the prestigious honor, having previously won in 2021 and 2023 during his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. With his third win, Ohtani joins NBA legend Michael Jordan, who also won three AP Male Athlete of the Year awards. The record for most wins is held by Tiger Woods, LeBron James, and Lance Armstrong, each with four. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ohtani reflected on the honor, "Growing up in Japan, I looked up to legends like Jordan and Woods. It’s an incredible honor, and I hope to win this award again next year."



Ohtani’s remarkable 2024 season came after signing a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Limited to hitting due to a shoulder surgery, Ohtani showcased his offensive prowess, earning the National League MVP title. He hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases, becoming the first player in MLB history to achieve a 50-homer, 50-steal season. His efforts helped propel the Dodgers to a World Series championship.



Currently recovering from shoulder surgery, Ohtani is expected to resume his dual role as pitcher and hitter next season. "My personal goal is to be fully ready before Opening Day," he said. "If possible, I’d like to pitch from the start, but I’ll adjust based on my recovery progress." The AP Female Athlete of the Year will be announced on Wednesday.



