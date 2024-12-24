Former commander's notebook includes potential plan to incite N. Korean attacks. December. 24, 2024 08:05. by 임재혁 기자 heok@donga.com.

The police, investigating the illegal declaration of martial law on December 3, have confirmed the contents of former Information Commander Noh Sang-won’s notebook, which states that the South Korean military “induces North Korean attacks.” The police are looking into these revelations in light of Article 99 of the Landesverrat under the Criminal Act, “General Treason” charges. Given that Noh's notebook, which details his involvement in martial law, suggests efforts to provoke North Korean attacks, there is growing scrutiny over whether the charges will be extended to President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who declared the martial law.



On Monday, the National Investigation Headquarters’ Special Martial Law Investigation Team of the National Police Agency announced at a press conference that “the notebook secured from former Commander Noh’s residence contained the contents of ‘inducing North Korean attacks at the NLL (Northern Limit Line).’” The team further stated they would investigate whether the notebook included specific references, such as “hitting the origin of the sewage balloon.”



Crimes of treason encompass offenses that threaten a nation from external forces. Article 92 of the Landesverrat under the Criminal Act stipulates that “whoever conspires with a foreign country to open hostilities against the Republic of Korea, or conspires with a foreign national to commit treason against the Republic of Korea, shall be punished by death or life imprisonment.” The police are considering general treason charges for former Commander Noh based on this. The notebook retrieved by the police contains various sections related to martial law. Additionally, there are references to individuals, including politicians, listed as “targets for collection.” When asked whether the entire notebook pertained to martial law, a special investigation official confirmed, “Basically (yes). While not every detail has been confirmed, there is substantial related content.” The official also mentioned the notebook included references to terms like “blockade of the National Assembly” and names of politicians, journalists, religious figures, unions, judges, and public officials, all labeled as “targets of collection.” This could suggest potential plans for their arrest.



The opposition party has argued that the contents of former Commander Noh’s notebook represent a “North Wind operation” aimed at provoking conflict with North Korea to spark a rebellion. The Democratic Party of Korea condemned these actions, stating, “If the president tried to incite conflict with another country, it clearly falls under the crime of treason,” and called for Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest along with a thorough investigation into the internal rebellion and treason.



