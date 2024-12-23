Arencia Spreading Vegan Beauty Beyond the U.S. and Japan. December. 23, 2024 16:45. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The vegan beauty brand Arencia is introducing its vegan beauty products to the world, starting with the United States and Japan.

In the U.S., Arencia launched the Green Artisan’s Cleanser, also known as the “Rice Mochi Cleanser.” This product built its popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, a boost to its brand recognition. Subsequently, with support from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Arencia entered Amazon U.S. and achieved significant success during Black Friday sales, ranking first in the “Makeup Foam Cleansing” category and making the top 20 in Amazon's cleansing category. Building on this momentum, Arencia aims to enter Costco U.S. by 2025.

Arencia Vegan Beauty product lineup / Source: Arencia





In Japan, Arencia has also achieved remarkable results. Within just six months of entering the market, the Green Artisan’s Cleanser was ranked first in the beauty cleanser category on Japan's largest online shopping platform, Qoo10. Subsequent products also performed well. The brand expanded its presence in major offline stores, including Japan's largest variety store Loft, the top multi-brand shop @cosme, general merchandise store Tokyu Hands, and Plaza. Currently, Arencia products are sold in more than 1,000 stores across Japan. With the SBA’s assistance, Arencia recently expanded to Rakuten Japan, further boosting sales.



The brand’s achievements in Taiwan also stand out. Here, the flagship product is the Holy Hyssop Serum 30. Known as the “Cool Tone Serum” for its ability to brighten skin tones, it gained massive popularity, achieving sales of over 1 billion units.



Arencia Vegan Beauty Green Artisan’s Cleanser / Source: Arencia





Building on these achievements, Arencia signed exclusive export contracts with companies in Indonesia and India, set to commence in the first half of 2025. The brand has also gained certification in the UK to enter the European market, while certification for the UAE has been completed, with sales slated for early 2025.



Arencia stated, “In 2024, we achieved impressive global results. For 2025, we’ve secured even larger supply contracts. With this foundation, we aim to expand to more countries and establish ourselves as a leading global beauty brand.”



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)