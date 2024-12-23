Bling Booster Promotes Korean Health Drinks Worldwide. December. 23, 2024 16:40. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Tium Global is entering the global health drink market with its health beverage brand "Bling Booster." The brand philosophy is oriented around providing beauty, health, relaxation, and enjoyment, targeting women aged 20 to 40.



Bling Booster’s flagship product, Yogurt Sparkling, is a zero-fat beverage containing 8 billion 4th-generation postbiotics to promote gut health. Developed in collaboration with Korea’s postbiotic technology specialist Bereum Company, the product is made with high-quality Dutch skimmed milk powder.



Tium Global Bling Booster advertisement / Source: Tium Global





Recently, Bling Booster collaborated with the K-design character Wiggle Wiggle, popular among fans worldwide, to develop the “Wiggle Wiggle Collaboration Zero Sparkling” drink. Scheduled for release in December 2024, this product will feature flavors such as watermelon, apple mango, aloe, and lemon.



In addition, Bling Booster offers other popular beverages, including the low-calorie collagen drink "Collagen 1200" and the zero-calorie, natural-ingredient, low-carbonated drink "Floral Fizz." The company makes these products at a factory in Korea with a 109,000m² facility featuring 15 production lines. The factory holds global certifications, including HACCP, ISO, IFC, and FDA USA.



Tium Global Wiggle Wiggle Collaboration Zero Sparkling / Source: Tium Global





Bling Booster’s collagen beverage has been recognized in Europe with the ITQI award for gourmet quality, confirming its taste and quality. All of its products have won the SBA Seoul Award. Currently, Bling Booster supplies products to 15 countries worldwide.



Tium Global stated, “We aim to establish Bling Booster as a global leader in the health beverage sector. Our goal is to become a company that delivers both health and beauty to consumers around the world.”



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)