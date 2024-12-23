Be-Hope Expands K-Vegan Cosmetics to India and Southeast Asia. December. 23, 2024 16:36. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Be-Presence INC’s vegan cosmetics brand Be-Hope is making its way into the Indian and Southeast Asian markets, thanks in part to the support of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). Be-Hope develops products using patented ingredients and ensures efficacy through human application tests, which are then showcased in its promotional marketing using the objectively measurable results and before-and-after photos.

Be-Hope PURPLE TEA lineup / Source: Be-Presence





Be-Hope participated in the SBA’s India Roadshow support project, at which it held consultation meetings to gain an understanding of the local demand for K-beauty products. Based on what it learned, Be-Hope devised a diverse promotional strategy that included influencer marketing. The brand then expanded into other Southeast Asian countries and Japan with SBA’s support, successfully establishing distribution channels.



In addition to Southeast Asia, Be-Hope supplies premium beauty products to countries such as Australia, Canada, and Italy. In 2024, Be-Hope achieved a twenty-fold increase in export revenue compared to 2023. The brand has also been recognized as an award-winning product in the Seoul Awards for both 2023 and 2024. Building on this success, Be-Hope aims to sustain the global momentum of K-beauty while promoting the excellence of Korean raw materials, products, and brands.



Be-Hope Luxury Vegan Pore Lifting Roller Cream / Source: Be-Presence





Kim Minwoo, CEO of Be-Presence, commented “Leveraging my more than 10 years of expertise in the cosmetics sector, I established Be-Hope to address how today’s environmental issues impact the skin. We are committed to creating products that are eco-friendly in their ingredients, packaging, and effectiveness, and we aim to deliver them worldwide.”



