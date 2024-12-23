Angellooka: "Creating Cosmetics that can be Easily Accessed and Used by Everyone ". December. 23, 2024 16:32. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The beauty brand Angellooka, which supplies affordable cosmetics to South Korean convenience stores, is planning to expand its presence overseas.



Angellooka is collaborating with CU convenience stores in South Korea to sell high-quality yet affordable "3,000 KRW cosmetics." The "Pure Vitamin C 25% Brightening Serum" contains 25% premium pure Vitamin C sourced from the UK and 10% Vita Complex, a patented whitening and wrinkle-improving ingredient derived from natural materials sourced from Jeju Island. Remarkably, it does not oxidize even after being opened for a year. The "Glutathione Moisturizing Cream" provides non-comedogenic hydration while instantly brightening dark-toned skin. The "Collagen Wrapping Pack" is formulated with 300-Dalton ultra-low molecular collagen and 11 types of natural plant oils, and forms a protective coating layer on the skin.



The "Cica Repair Spicule Ampoule" features micro-needle-like spicules that penetrate the skin, promoting regeneration, elasticity, exfoliation, pore tightening, and acne relief. Its patented ingredient, D-Panthenol Recovery Complex, creates a moisturizing barrier that enhances the skin without irritation.



Angellooka's range of cosmetic products / Source: Angellooka





The "Soft Perfume Cream Hand Flower" is designed with a bouquet-shaped exterior and a unique star-shaped cap, creating a fun experience reminiscent of squeezing whipped cream. While these products have the same ingredients as high-end department store cosmetics, their volume is reduced, enabling the price to be kept at 3,000 KRW. Angellooka plans to place new products in 24-hour convenience stores, making them more accessible to consumers.



Building on its success in South Korea, Angellooka is also accelerating its efforts to enter international markets. Currently, its products are distributed in 12 countries, including the United States and Japan. The brand has established a presence in Indonesia's Ranch Market Kemang and PIM3 department stores, as well as more than 10,000 wholesale stores across the United States and Canada. With the support of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Angellooka secured a spot in Hyundai Duty-Free stores, further introducing its products to international customers. In 2024, the brand achieved the top overall sales during a live broadcast on Shinsegae Duty-Free’s global platform.



Angellooka stated, "We aim to create diverse cosmetic sales channels that are accessible to consumers that are starting to explore makeup, as well as male customers looking to manage their skin. We are committed to supplying our convenient cosmetic series to both domestic and global markets."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)