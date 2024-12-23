KOCOSTAR Expands Global Reach with Yellow Cream Patch. December. 23, 2024 16:19. (racingcar@itdonga.com). K-beauty mask brand KOCOSTAR is making strides in global markets with its flagship product, the Yellow Cream Patch.



The Yellow Cream Patch redefines the concept of adhesive patches, such as acne and spot patches. When the patented yellow cream is applied to the face, it transforms into a transparent film within 5 to 10 minutes, adhering seamlessly to the skin. The patch is discreet, does not peel off, and allows makeup to be applied while continuing to provide soothing effects. Over 8 hours of use, active ingredients such as betaine salicylate, niacinamide, tea tree leaf extract, sulfur, and sea buckthorn oil are delivered to the skin, calming acne and other skin issues.



KOCOSTAR receives the final skincare award at Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong / Source: KOCOSTAR





Since developing its Yellow Cream Patch, KOCOSTAR has consistently participated in global cosmetic exhibitions, which has helped to build its reputation. In 2016, the brand was picked up by Spain’s El Corte Inglés, a luxury department store chain and the world's third-largest department store. Today, its products are distributed in more than 70 countries worldwide.



KOCOSTAR participated in the SBA Beauty Trade Show, held in October 2024 at DDP in Dongdaemun, Seoul, where it connected with global cosmetics stakeholders. The brand later supplied its products to 500 Don Quijote stores in Japan. Through SBA’s Global SNS Marketing Support program, KOCOSTAR collaborated with a renowned Japanese influencer to create a video that garnered 1.3 million views, leading to product selling out in some Japanese stores.



Most recently, the Yellow Cream Patch won the Final Skincare (Facial) Award at the 2024 Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong, held in November. Cosmoprof Asia, now in its 27th year, is one of the world’s top three cosmetics and beauty exhibitions, hosting over 2,800 global cosmetics companies annually and attracting more than 80,000 visitors.



KOCOSTAR showcases its flagship Yellow Cream Patch / Source: KOCOSTAR





KOCOSTAR considers this award, selected by 18 of the world's top experts, a significant achievement for K-beauty. Following this recognition, the brand has received numerous inquiries from international brands for collaborations and distribution.



Looking ahead, KOCOSTAR plans to expand the reach of its Yellow Cream Patch and new products to even more countries. By 2025, the company aims to distribute K-beauty products to 100 countries around the world.



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)