Hair Plus Expands into Global Haircare Market Starting with Japan. December. 23, 2024 16:14. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Haircare brand Hair Plus has been entering international markets through the Seoul Business Agency (SBA)'s Global Marketing Center Overseas Expansion Program. Building on its success in Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America, the brand is setting an optimistic outlook for 2025.



Building on a foundation of superior product quality and innovative technology that it honed in the Korean market, Hair Plus is gaining widespread acclaim globally. The brand's commitment to sustainability—using eco-friendly packaging and natural ingredients—has earned it the trust of international consumers. By tailoring its strategies to global trends and local consumer needs, Hair Plus strengthens its competitive edge in the market.



Hair Plus's flagship products / Source: Hair Plus





In 2024, Hair Plus participated in the Outbound Overseas (Japan) Market Expansion Program supported by SBA. By engaging with product managers from major Japanese lifestyle retail channels, it successfully launched in LOFT and PLAZA. Following positive feedback from Japanese consumers, the brand plans to expand its presence through Japan’s largest e-commerce platform, Rakuten, in 2025, further boosting its brand awareness.



Collaborating with Japanese influencers and participating in major marketing events such as KCON JAPAN 2024 and Qoo10 JP Mega Sale, Hair Plus is broadening its outreach efforts to Japanese consumers, localizing its brand value to strengthen its foothold in the market.



Through this initiative, Hair Plus has expanded its global network, successfully signing multiple export contracts to fuel its growth. The brand has established a presence in countries such as Japan, the United States, Russia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, proving its potential as a K-beauty ambassador.



In 2025, Hair Plus plans to accelerate its global market expansion by focusing on developing new products. By responding to the needs of global consumers with customized product lines and differentiated local strategies, the brand aims to lead both the Korean and international K-beauty markets.



A representative from Hair Plus stated, "Thanks to SBA's professional consulting and extensive marketing resources, we were able to develop products that meet global market demands and promote them successfully. This achievement is a pivotal point in our efforts to propel Hair Plus forward in the global market."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)