BANOBAGI Cosmetic Accelerates Overseas Marketing Efforts. December. 23, 2024



A subsidiary of Korea's leading beauty medical group, BANOBAGI Cosmetic has been recognized as an official exemplary Seoul company, selected for the "2023 Hi-Seoul Company" program led by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and SBA. Headed by CEO Jae-yong Ban, who also works as a dermatologist, the brand manages every aspect of product development, promotion, and marketing, establishing itself as a "real derma" brand that has gained popularity in global markets.



BANOBAGI Cosmetic has found success in Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand and Vietnam, and is expanding its presence in other regions, including Japan, the UK, and Mongolia.



BANOBAGI Cosmetic products are thriving in the Japanese market / Source: BANOBAGI Cosmetic





The brand’s growth in Japan is particularly noteworthy. BANOBAGI's bestseller, the "Vita Genic Jelly Mask," has achieved high rankings on Japan's top online shopping platforms, Qoo10 and Rakuten. Other popular skincare products, such as the "Alpha Radiance" gentle whitening line and "Milk Thistle Repair Cica Plus" for sensitive skin, also rank among the top sellers.



BANOBAGI Cosmetic expanded its offline presence in Japan through SBA's "2024 Outbound Japan Expansion Program." After consultations with the merchandising team of LOFT—one of Japan's top three variety shops alongside Tokyu Hands and Plaza—BANOBAGI successfully secured placement in all LOFT locations. The brand also participated in both the April and October editions of "KOSME FESTIVAL," a prestigious Japanese beauty event hosted by LOFT that features hand-selected products and brands.



Additionally, BANOBAGI Cosmetic's products are now available in over 180 branches of Don Quijote, Japan’s largest discount store chain, as well as in most locations of the convenience store chain Ministop. The company credits its influencer marketing strategy, supported by SBA, as a key factor in its success. Through SBA's social media marketing program, BANOBAGI partnered with a Japanese TikToker with more than 700,000 followers, achieving great results.



CEO Jae-yong Ban stated, "BANOBAGI aims to become a leading K-derma and Seoul representative brand in the global market with SBA. We hope that BANOBAGI’s headquarters in Eonju-dong become a must-visit destination for international tourists seeking solutions to their skin concerns, and the spiritual home of K-beauty."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)