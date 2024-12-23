NOLAHOUR: "K-Beauty Innovation, Acne Skincare's Global Rise". December. 23, 2024 15:44. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Depack Corporation's skincare brand, NOLAHOUR, has revealed its strategy to conquer global markets in partnership with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).

OLAHOUR entered the international market with its groundbreaking three-step acne patch, "Spot Eraser 3 Step," which is the first of its kind in the world. The founder of NOLAHOUR developed Spot Eraser 3 Step in 2023 to address the limitations of existing acne skincare products and patches, offering tailored care for various acne stages. This innovation led to the brand securing the top spot in Singapore's acne care category, and expanding its exports to more than 20 countries. Following its launch, the brand has doubled its annual export revenue each year and attracted investment proposals from Korea's AC.



NOLAHOUR product brochure / Source: NOLAHOUR





In collaboration with SBA, NOLAHOUR is laying the groundwork for global expansion. The brand participated in the 2023 Outbound Japan Store (LOFT) Program, the 2024 Outbound Taiwan and Indonesia Market Programs, and the 2024 Shopee Global Export Fast Track Program. Through these efforts, NOLAHOUR conducted test marketing at Japan's LOFT stores, and is expanding sales channels to major drugstores and a editing shops.



In Taiwan, the brand is entering the country's top drugstores, Watson and Cosmed. In Indonesia, it has completed BPOM (Indonesia Food and Drug Authority) registration and is preparing for market entry. Through the Shopee program, NOLAHOUR also launched promotional sales events and discount coupons, boosting both sales volume and revenue.



NOLAHOUR and SBA continue to strengthen their presence in European and Asian markets. The brand is forming partnerships in four European countries and preparing to enter major retail chains. In Japan, NOLAHOUR's acne patches are gaining popularity in renowned offline channels such as Ainz&tuple, Kokumin Drugstore, and Shop-in Beauty Store. At Ainz&tuple, NOLAHOUR is the only acne patch featured on a special promotional display.



NOLAHOUR special display at Ainz&tuple in Japan / Source: NOLAHOUR





Building on these successes, NOLAHOUR plans to expand its research and development investments, including innovations such as acne-specific beauty devices. The brand aims to set new standards in acne care, elevate the global reputation of K-Beauty, and solidify its position as a leading representative of Korean skincare.



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)