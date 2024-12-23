Wederm PURILAX Secures $1.5 Million Export Contract to Vietnam. December. 23, 2024 15:43. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Medical aesthetics specialist Wederm Co., Ltd. (CEO Hyeok-cheon Kwon) has signed a $1.5 million (approximately KRW 2.175 billion) three-year export contract for its hyaluronic acid filler product, PURILAX, with a Vietnamese importer.



PURILAX is a hyaluronic acid wrinkle filler developed by Wederm. Previously, hyaluronic acid fillers lacked long-lasting effects. To address this issue, Wederm enhanced PURILAX using a method that strengthens connections between hyaluronic acid molecules. In addition, it minimizes the modification of degree (MOD) values to reduce potential side effects such as swelling or inflammation, ensuring greater safety.



Wederm PURILAX / Source: Wederm





Wederm was previously selected for the Export Potential Company Support Program hosted by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). The company cited the program's benefits, such as support for export logistics costs and participation in international exhibitions, as being instrumental in achieving its recent export success.

Since its establishment in 2021, Wederm has been working to lay the groundwork for its global market expansion, winning export awards for $5 million and $7 million, and being recognized as a Hi-Seoul company and a specialized trading company. With this export contract, the company plans to accelerate its entry into the Middle Eastern and European markets.



A spokesperson for Wederm stated, “We aim to develop safe and innovative products that embody the philosophy of the Wederm brand. By actively participating in international exhibitions and conferences, we will identify new customers and expand our influence in the global market.”



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)