Joint investigation headquarters asks Yoon to appear at the investigation office

The Joint Investigation Headquarters (JIH), which is investigating the illegal declaration of martial law on December 3, sent a second summons to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accused of being the leader of the internal rebellion, on the 20th, stating, “Come out for questioning next Wednesday.” Attention is now focused on whether President Yoon, who previously refused the first summons, will appear. If President Yoon does appear, it will mark the first time in Korean history that a sitting president has appeared before an investigative agency as a criminal suspect.



On Friday morning, the Joint Investigation Headquarters (JIH), comprising the Senior Civil Servants’ Corruption Investigation Office (Public Officials’ Corruption Investigation Office), the Special Investigation Unit of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, and the Investigation Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense, announced that they had sent President Yoon a summons requesting him to “appear at the Public Officials’ Corruption Investigation Office building in the Government Complex-Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.” The investigation into President Yoon, which was previously handled separately by the prosecution, police, and the Public Officials’ Corruption Investigation Office, has now been consolidated under the Public Officials’ Corruption Investigation Office.



On this day, the JIH sent the summons to three locations, including President Yoon’s residence, the Office of the President’s Chief of Staff, and an affiliated office, via special mail and electronic document. President Yoon is charged with being the ringleader of an internal rebellion and obstructing the exercise of rights through abuse of power. Earlier, when the first summons was delivered, the Presidential Security Service and others refused to accept it.



It is known that the Joint Investigation Headquarters set the summons date for Christmas Day, considering issues such as the president's security. Due to the unprecedented nature of investigating a sitting president, the date was chosen as a public holiday, when fewer people are typically present at government offices. The timing also seems intended to preempt any attempts to block the appearance, as President Yoon's side could refuse to appear again, citing security concerns.



Whether President Yoon will appear on Wednesday remains uncertain. In a phone call with reporters, President Yoon’s attorney, Seok Dong-hyeon, said, “It is not a situation where we can make any rash remarks while there is still time left (until Wednesday).” Attorney Seok had told reporters the previous day in front of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, "I will reveal (whether or not I will attend) after the defense team is appointed." The Public Prosecutor's Office stated, “As of Friday, the defense team appointment request has not yet been submitted.”



