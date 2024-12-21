KDIC colonel: Cable ties and hoods to control NEC staff were prepared. December. 21, 2024 07:38. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

During the December 3 martial law incident in South Korea, agents of the Korea Defense Intelligence Command (KDIC) reportedly planned to seize the National Election Commission's Gwacheon office by forcibly controlling its staff with cable ties, hoods, and masks, and confining them in designated locations. Colonel Jeong, a member of the KDIC accused of colluding with KDIC Commander Moon Sang-ho, former Commander Noh Sang-ho, and others to pre-plan martial law, revealed this through his legal advisor, lawyer Kim Kyung-ho, and issued a public apology on Friday.



"Colonel Jeong disclosed that he, along with Commander Moon, former Commander Noh, and Colonel Kim, discussed specific action plans, including forcibly relocating election commission staff to designated rooms using cable ties, masks, and hoods after the declaration of martial law," Lawyer Kim stated in a legal opinion based on Colonel Jeong's testimony. "There were conversations that presumed forced execution of operations under the instruction of then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun in case martial law or an emergency was declared," he added. The lawyer described Colonel Jeong's actions as being in the "preparatory stage for insurrection" and stated, "This could be evaluated as prior preparation for the execution of a revolt."



Colonel Jeong's revelations are expected to cause a significant stir, as they confirm‎ detailed attempts by former and current KDIC leaders to violently take control of the constitutional body, the National Election Commission. Colonel Jeong was one of the four people who discussed martial law plans at a Lotteria restaurant in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, including former Commander Noh, two days before the martial law declaration.



