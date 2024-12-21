‘Baby Shark’ nominated for three Emmy awards. December. 21, 2024 07:38. by 이호재기자 ﻿hoho@donga.com.

The "Baby Shark" movie and TV series have been nominated in three categories at the International Emmy Children & Family Awards.



According to The Pinkfong Company on Friday, "Baby Shark" received nominations for voice acting, theme song, and music awards, marking the highest number of nominations for a South Korean animation. This year marks the third year of the Children & Family Awards after its introduction in 2022.



Kimiko Glenn, who voiced Baby Shark in both the TV series and the movie, was nominated for the voice acting category. The original soundtrack, "Keep Swimmin' Through," performed by the group Enhypen for the "Baby Shark" movie, was nominated for the theme song category. The film itself was also nominated for the music award.



