GRAMPUS Surpasses 50 Million Global Downloads with Casual Simulation Games. December. 20, 2024 19:01. (munch@itdonga.com). (source = GRAMPUS)





GRAMPUS Inc. announced that its portfolio of casual games has reached an impressive milestone of over 50 million global downloads.



Known for its expertise in cooking simulation games, GRAMPUS has established a strong connection with casual gaming audiences worldwide. At the forefront is the company’s flagship title, Cooking Adventure, which remains a market leader in the casual cooking simulation genre, boasting eight years of live service.



The domestic version of My Little Chef continues to dominate the cooking simulation game market in South Korea. Meanwhile, its global counterpart, Cooking Adventure, has gained significant traction in markets such as Southeast Asia, the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, with these regions collectively accounting for 60% of its player base. The game’s intuitive gameplay and engaging culinary themes have made it a favorite among female gamers globally.



Building on this momentum, BTS Cooking On, released in partnership with a global publisher earlier this year, has achieved remarkable success. The title topped the simulation game category on the Apple App Store in countries including Korea, Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Brazil.



GRAMPUS continues to strengthen its presence in the casual gaming space by combining intuitive, easy-to-play mechanics with enhanced narrative elements and realistic cooking recipes. This approach allows players to engage deeply with the gameplay while developing their in-game culinary and business skills. The company’s commitment to providing accessible and entertaining experiences has made its games popular across all age groups and recognized as enduring live-service titles, especially among female gamers.



Dalvit Moon, Chief Business Officer at GRAMPUS, stated, "In 2025, we plan to leverage data-driven strategies to aggressively expand into global markets. Our growth roadmap includes extending our reach to PC and console platforms in addition to mobile. We are also focused on bolstering the live operations of our existing titles and achieving significant milestones with our upcoming releases."



Founded in 2014, GRAMPUS is poised for an ambitious year ahead. The company plans to launch the global service of BTS Cooking On while introducing a series of new projects, including the casual third-person shooter game Juicy Adventure and a puzzle-based game currently under development. Additionally, My Little Chef will see fresh updates with new in-game events and restaurant themes to delight its loyal fanbase.



As part of its Web3 initiatives, Grampus will release Norma in Metaland, a Web3 reboot of its iconic title Cooking Adventure, in collaboration with Immutable in 2025. This launch will further reinforce GRAMPUS’ commitment to innovation and sustained growth in the gaming industry, while also expanding its Web3 ecosystem, GRAM Ecosystem.



by Moon-kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)