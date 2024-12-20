Nanu Co., Ltd. "Natural Pulp Mold Materials, Towards a Plastic-Free World". December. 20, 2024 10:25. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The harmful effects of plastic have long been a global environmental issue. Plastic, which takes hundreds of years to decompose, is a major contributor to pollution. Single-use items such as packaging materials and food containers are predominantly made of plastic, leading to extensive global usage. Microplastics also enter the bodies of both humans and animals, causing various health issues. These harms have now reached an irreversible level.



To mitigate environmental damage, efforts are being made worldwide to both reduce consumer reliance on single-use items, and to find alternative materials that can replace plastic. Among the emerging alternatives, a standout material chosen by South Korea's startup Nanu Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Nanu) is processed from natural byproducts of beer production such as citrus peels and spent grains, which previously were discarded.



CEO Yoon noh Lee introduces Nanu’s technology and achievements / Source: Nanu



Yoon noh Lee, CEO of Nanu, transitioned from work as a planner at a Korean hospital to participating in Latin American hospital projects, gaining experience in public health consulting. During this time, he realized the severity of the environmental impact caused by plastic waste, and sought partners to address the issue.



His idea was to collect and process the byproducts of food production into new materials. Using this type of material to make single-use items would allow for the beneficial recycling of waste that was previously discarded or illegally incinerated or buried. And as food byproducts are organic and natural materials, they decompose naturally, which means that by replacing plastic they can reduce pollution.



Lee sought collaborators who could help turn his idea into reality, and co-founded Nanu with a professor from Chungnam National University who had more than 20 years of experience researching natural materials and biomass (organic raw materials). This partnership enabled robust research and development capabilities, including technology transfer. Employees who resonated with Nanu’s vision of replacing plastic with natural materials also joined the team.



Nanu’s automated pulp mold manufacturing facility / Source: Nanu



Together, CEO Lee and his team developed a range of technologies, including natural materials extraction, pulp mold forming, and eco-friendly coating applications. The extraction and mixing technology processes natural materials, including food byproducts, extracting essential components and combining them with wood pulp. Although it may seem simple, creating commercially viable raw materials requires sophisticated processing and pre-treatment techniques, which form Nanu’s core competitive edge.



Pulp mold forming involves placing the processed raw material into molds for vacuum suction molding and drying to create items like trays, food containers, and paper cups. Nanu also developed automated machinery for pulp molding, capable of producing 5,000 eco-friendly pulp mold products in an 8-hour workday while minimizing water usage and carbon emissions.



Nanu’s eco-friendly pulp mold products / Source: Nanu



Nanu’s eco-friendly coating technology is another key innovation. Once Nanu’s eco-friendly coating solutions are sprayed on the pulp mold products, they become resistant to water and oil, and even suitable for high-temperature use, such as in ovens. This technology is essential for Nanu’s pulp mold products to be used as food or cosmetic containers. With these technologies, Nanu produces packaging for internal and external use, industrial pulp molds, single-use pulp containers, household items, and pet supplies.



Initially, Nanu collaborated with food companies to develop replacements for their single-use plastic products. Food trays, packaging containers, and delivery containers used in renowned department stores were gradually replaced with Nanu’s pulp mold products. Soon, a popular ice cream cake brand will also be adopting Nanu’s pulp mold trays.



Nanu’s team showcases pulp mold technology at an exhibition / Source: Nanu



Global cosmetic companies have also shown an interest in Nanu’s pulp mold products, recognizing their suitability for packaging and container applications. In addition, a leading electronics company is using Nanu’s eco-friendly trays in their factories in Vietnam and South Korea. These companies not only are reducing their plastic usage but also are establishing compelling eco-friendly brand stories by processing previously discarded materials into new value-added products.



These achievements have garnered Nanu some significant recognition. Building on the Prime Minister’s Award that Nanu won in the Public Technology Utilization Startup Competition, Nanu was selected for programs like TIPS (Tech Incubator Program for Startups) and KOICA’s Creative Technology Solution (CTS). The company has won multiple awards in various competitions, and was also designated an “Environmental Jobs Excellence Company” by the Ministry of Environment, a recognition that led to supply contracts with major food, cosmetic, and electronics companies.



Nanu’s eco-friendly pulp mold products / Source: Nanu



Nanu is now expanding its scope. Its products, theoretically, can replace almost all paper-based packaging materials. Leveraging its track record of supplying to large enterprises, CEO Lee plans to expand into industries like pharmaceuticals and hospitality. Nanu has established a production plant and systems to support this expansion. The company is also targeting overseas markets for eco-friendly products, pursuing both patent acquisition and export strategies.



CEO Lee recognizes that Nanu will face several challenges before it can achieve these goals. First, funds are needed to build a mass production system for pulp molds and eco-friendly products. This system must ensure competitive pricing and quality to positively influence both domestic and global markets.



Nanu introduces its eco-friendly pulp mold products to overseas partners / Source: Nanu



CEO Lee’s strategy involves securing investments and loans to fund this system while recruiting experts to oversee production and quality control at the eco-friendly product manufacturing facility. In addition, Nanu is actively collaborating with partners like the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) to expand internationally.



Through the SBA, Nanu has already established a foothold in the Vietnamese market. During this process, the SBA facilitated connections for CEO Yoon noh Lee to introduce the company's technology and products to prominent Vietnamese businesses such as Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) and local electronics companies. Nanu aims to create more such opportunities to gradually reduce the use of single-use plastic products overseas.



Showcasing achievements, including recognition as a 2024 Environmental Jobs Excellence company / Source: Nanu



CEO Lee stated, “There are still many misconceptions about eco-friendly products—that they are expensive, inconvenient, and of lower quality. For Nanu, the challenge is to address these misconceptions and replace single-use plastic products with eco-friendly alternatives. We aim to distribute affordable, user-friendly, and high-performance eco-friendly products that everyone can use.”



By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)