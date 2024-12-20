Chung Mong-gyu announces bid for fourth term as KFA president. December. 20, 2024 08:31. by 김정훈기자 hun@donga.com.

Chung Mong-gyu (62, pictured), the embattled president of the Korea Football Association (KFA), announced his bid for a fourth term on Thursday, defying widespread calls from both inside and outside the soccer community for his resignation.



At a press conference at the Pony Chung Foundation in Seoul, Chung said, “As someone who has dedicated 12 years to working with many to advance Korean soccer, stepping down now would not fulfill my responsibility. That is why I have decided to run again.” He acknowledged recent criticisms, adding, “Over the past few months, I’ve received numerous reprimands regarding the association's operations. I humbly accept all criticisms regarding my and the association's past shortcomings.”



Chung’s announcement comes amid intense scrutiny of the KFA. On November 5, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism revealed 27 instances of illegal or improper management during a special audit of the association, recommending severe disciplinary action, including suspending Chung's qualifications or imposing harsher penalties. The KFA labor union has also issued a statement urging him not to run, while soccer fans have called for his resignation.



Despite the mounting opposition, Chung reaffirmed his commitment to seek another term, formally declaring his candidacy. First elected as KFA president in 2013, Chung was re-elected in 2016 and secured a third term in 2021. While the KFA’s regulations limit the presidency to two consecutive terms, additional terms are permitted with approval from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee’s Fair Play Commission. Last Wednesday, the commission approved Chung's bid for a fourth term.



The election for the next KFA president is scheduled for January 8, 2025. Chung will face competition from former national team manager Huh Jung-moo, 69, and Shin Moon-sun, 66, a former footballer commentator and current visiting professor at Myongji University.



