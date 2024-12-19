UNLIMEAT Expands Vegan Dessert Line with Korean-Inspired Treats. December. 19, 2024 23:26. (munch@itdonga.com). (source = UNLIMEAT)



If you are a fan of Korean dramas or have even a little understanding of Korean food, you have probably seen scenes of people enjoying tteokbokki, hotteok, and chapssaltteok. Do you know what these dishes have in common? They all share a uniquely chewy texture, a characteristic Koreans adore. Sweet rice, or chapssal, is a staple ingredient in Asia, and it plays a vital role in creating that signature chewiness. Korea’s rice cake and chapssal dessert tradition is distinct and has evolved independently over centuries. Tteok, a broad category of Korean rice cakes, reflects Korea’s rich culinary heritage, with each variety tied to specific rituals, celebrations, and seasons - a texture cherished not only in savory dishes but also in desserts.



Mochi-like Treats Take Hold in the U.S.

While Americans have traditionally been seen as less inclined toward gummy or chewy desserts, younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are changing this trend. Their appetite for new experiences has driven a significant shift towards embracing chewy textures. Mochi ice cream has become a staple in U.S. freezer aisles, and brands like Mochinut - a 2020 California-born fusion of mochi and donuts - have quickly expanded to over 130 U.S. locations by 2024. Chewy textures are also seen in other popular products, such as Nerds Gummy Clusters, which earned over $500 million in U.S. sales in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal. Even well-known brands like Chips Ahoy have joined the trend, introducing their Big Chewy Cookies, which are three times the size of their standard cookies.



UNLIMEAT’s Mochi Desserts: A Perfect Match for Global Trends

The surge in popularity of mochi desserts worldwide, particularly among younger generations, highlights the demand for unique, global, and Instagramable treats. UNLIMEAT, a company known for its plant-based products with a Korean twist, is capitalizing on this trend with its innovative vegan Korean mochi dessert line. Earlier this year, the company introduced Chapssaruni, a Korean mochi cake, to American supermarket like Giant stores.



Chapssaruni, a compound word combining “chapssal” (mochi or sweet rice) and “brownie,” is a gluten-free mochi cake shaped like a small bundt cake. It comes filled with decadent spreads like chocolate or strawberry. A UNLIMEAT spokesperson shared, “We’ve launched our Korean mochi cake, which became available in the third quarter, has been so popular. Most customer feedback revolves around the amazement that a gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan dessert could taste this good.”



Building on this success, UNLIMEAT is set to expand its mochi dessert lineup in 2025. The new additions include mochi financiers, bite-sized almond cakes with a chewy twist, ideal for enjoying with tea or coffee. Another standout is the vegan hotteok, a Korean-style sweet cinnamon pancake filled with brown sugar, seeds, and nuts, delivering a nostalgic taste of Korea's vibrant street food culture. Like the Chapssaruni, these new offerings are fully vegan, with select products also being gluten-free.



By Moon-kyoo Lee