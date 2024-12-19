Revolutionizing Indoor Asset Management: IPIN LABS' Award-Winning Digital Twin. December. 19, 2024 23:18. (munch@itdonga.com). IPIN LABS, an innovator in AI-driven indoor positioning, proudly presents its CES Innovation Awards®-winning 2D Digital Twin technology. This groundbreaking solution transforms how industries manage assets in large indoor facilities, addressing inefficiencies and operational complexities.



(source = IPIN LABS)



At CES 2025, held from January 7–10 in Las Vegas, IPIN LABS will unveil its award-winning solution, an AI-powered 2D Digital Twin for real-time asset tracking. This technology leverages existing RF signals, such as Wi-Fi and BLE, combined with movement sensor data, to deliver precise, scalable indoor tracking without the need for intrusive or costly infrastructure.



Transforming Global Operations



IPIN LABS has demonstrated its transformative impact in large indoor facilities across diverse industries. A global semiconductor leader reduced deployment time by 99% compared to conventional systems, with projected annual savings of $26M. At Incheon Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, IPIN LABS showcased how its system improves asset utilization, prevents losses, and enhances consumer experiences—all within hours and without requiring any infrastructure installation.



A Game-Changer in Indoor Positioning

Unlike traditional systems requiring costly and complex installations, IPIN LABS’ AI-powered solution can be deployed in a few hours, without extra infrastructure work – ideal for manufacturing, transportation, and beyond.



A Global Spotlight

“We’re honored to be recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree,” said Jaehyun Yoo, CEO of IPIN LABS. “This award highlights our commitment to providing accessible, scalable, and high-impact solutions that address the real-world challenges of managing complex indoor spaces.”



As part of its international growth and recognition, IPIN LABS was selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program. This initiative, hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea, KISED (Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development), and operated by the SCCEI (Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation), supports innovative companies expanding into global markets.



Visit IPIN LABS at CES 2025

Meet us at CES 2025 in the Seoul Metropolitan Government Pavilion, Hall G (Eureka Park), Venetian Expo, booth 63401-10, and discover how we’re redefining indoor asset management.



By Moon-kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)