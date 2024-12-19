adobaro Enterprise: Partnering with Top Global Agencies Building Strong Partnerships to Help Content Creators Enter China Effortlessly. December. 19, 2024 22:57. (munch@itdonga.com). Over the past year, adobaro has established itself as a leading platform for content creators seeking to expand into the Chinese social media market. Selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) program, hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea and KISED (Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development), adobaro continues to gain recognition for its innovative solutions.



Beyond individual creators, adobaro offers Enterprise, a specialized service for agencies and talent managers with multiple creators in their portfolios. This tailored platform streamlines operations and helps agencies maximize their creators’ success in the Chinese market.



Collaborating with Leading Global Agencies



adobaro has prioritized the U.S., the second-largest hub for content creation after China, resulting in exclusive partnerships with major agencies such as Viral Nation and Click Media.

• Viral Nation is a leader in influencer marketing and talent representation, known for connecting creators with global opportunities.

• Click Media specializes in data-driven strategies and comprehensive talent management, empowering creators to succeed across platforms.



These partnerships equip agencies with advanced tools to support creators’ entry into Chinese platforms seamlessly.



Key Features of adobaro Enterprise

adobaro Enterprise simplifies operations and enhances revenue potential for agencies. Notable features include:

- Centralized Channel Management: Simplifies operations by allowing agencies to manage multiple creators’ channels across Chinese platforms through a single, unified dashboard. This feature reduces complexity, saves time, and ensures more efficient oversight of all accounts.



- Consolidated Revenue Settlement: It simplifies financial management by combining earnings from all creators into a single company account. This approach reduces administrative tasks, minimizes errors, and provides a clear overview of total revenue, ensuring a streamlined payout process.



- Team Collaboration Features: Improves team coordination with tools designed to facilitate workflows, enhance communication, and support strategic planning. These features ensure smoother collaboration across agency teams managing creator portfolios.



- Bulk Content Distribution: Streamlines the process of distributing content for multiple creators by allowing agencies to publish across major Chinese platforms such as Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and bilibili in one step. This feature saves time and ensures consistent quality across all creators' content.



Expanding a Portfolio of Creators

In addition to agency partnerships, adobaro has onboarded several prominent content creators. While specific names remain confidential, these influencers bring impressive followings, including over 100 million TikTok followers, 21 million YouTube subscribers, and 3 million Instagram followers, and are beginning to grow their presence on bilibili.



The Future For Success Starts with adobaro Enterprise

As the Chinese social media market continues to grow as a global powerhouse, agencies managing content creators have a unique opportunity to scale their influence and revenue. With over 5 billion monthly users and dynamic platforms like bilibili, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo, the potential for growth is unmatched.

adobaro Enterprise provides the tools, technology, and expertise agencies need to navigate this market, empowering them to simplify operations and maximize their creators’ success. As the landscape of content creation expands, solutions like adobaro are leading the way, building bridges between creators, agencies, and one of growing digital audiences in the world.



By Moon-kyoo Lee




