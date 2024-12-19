Kim Tae-ri to showcase beauty of Hanbok in Times Square. December. 19, 2024 07:43. by 박선희기자 teller@donga.com.

Actress Kim Tae-ri's photo shoot for Hanbok, Korean traditional clothing, will be featured on a Times Square billboard on Christmas Eve.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Crafts and Design Foundation announced that Kim’s video modeling Hanbok would be released on a billboard in Times Square in New York on Dec. 24 (local time). The Ministry has been promoting cultural content on Hanbok since 2020 to expand and promote Korean traditional culture as part of the Korean wave. Actress Suzy and former figure skater Kim Yuna participated in Hanbok lookbook modeling in 2022 and 2023, respectively.



This year, four domestic hanbok brands selected through a contest have participated and designed hanbok combining modern with traditional design.



Kim’s hanbok look will also be released on a billboard at Citadium Caumartin in Paris from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.



