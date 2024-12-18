HANTEO Global, "The World’s Only K-pop Big Data Company Contributing to Artist and Cultural Expansion". December. 18, 2024 10:21. (sh@itdonga.com). “This year alone, there have been more than 1,700 K-pop albums released in the domestic market, intensifying competition among artists. HANTEO Global helps artists achieve results more easily while enabling K-pop fans around the world to access K-pop effortlessly,” said Young-ho Kwak, CEO of HANTEO Global.



HANTEO Global, led by CEO Young-ho Kwak, is the world’s only K-pop big data-based tech company. Its core operations include HANTEO Chart, which publishes K-pop artist achievements; the HANTEO Music Awards, based on this data; and the global K-pop fandom platform Whosfan app, as well as its online and offline cafes and stores. Starting with the HANTEO Chart, Korea’s first music chart that was also known as the “Gilboard Chart,” in 1993, HANTEO Global has expanded its system globally. iT DongA met with CEO Young-ho Kwak to learn about the company’s major services and future directions.



“From Gilboard to a Global Music Chart… Chart Now in Its 32nd Year”



Young-ho Kwak, CEO of HANTEO Global, was interviewed at the company’s office in Seoul. / Source: iT DongA



HANTEO Global’s core business revolves around K-pop big data. The company began its operations in November 2018, during K-pop’s global expansion phase. Its data covers a wide range of categories, such as albums, music streaming, social media, portals, and user data, all collected through an automated system directly developed and maintained by the company. Today, much of the key K-pop-related statistics and information come from HANTEO Global. “HANTEO Chart boasts the most extensive K-pop big data globally. We directly contract with more than 1,500 online and offline album sales outlets worldwide to compile sales data. Just in the U.S. and Japan, we have contracts with more than 500 stores. This data forms the basis of the HANTEO Chart, which essentially serves as a report card for artists,” explained CEO Young-ho Kwak.



HANTEO Global operates the HANTEO Chart, HANTEO News, and HANTEO Music Awards, as well as offline services such as the Whosfan app, Whosfan Store, and Whosfan Cafe. / Source: iT DongA



The HANTEO Music Awards, scheduled for February 15-16 next year, are entering their 32nd year. Unlike other awards ceremonies, the HANTEO Music Awards base their results entirely on data developed by HANTEO Global, ensuring fair and objective selection. The ceremony is always held in Seoul, the capital of K-pop.



CEO Young-ho Kwak said, “The HANTEO Music Awards select winners based purely on objective data, regardless of whether they can participate in the ceremony. This means that the winners are entirely representative of what has been popular that year. Following last year, this year’s ceremony remains the only K-pop award show held in Seoul, as it should be, being the center of K-culture. In addition, we are planning special projects that deviate from traditional frameworks, with the goal of increasing visits to Seoul by global K-pop fans.”



HANTEO Global also provides services like HANTEO News to distribute and ensure the fair availability of data. Many international media outlets use HANTEO News articles as references for K-pop-related reports.



Approximately 70 official events featuring K-pop artists were held at Whosfan Cafe throughout 2024. / Source: HANTEO Global



HANTEO Chart and HANTEO Music Awards primarily serve the album industry, while Whosfan, Whosfan Store, and Whosfan Cafe cater to K-pop fans. CEO Young-ho Kwak said, “Whosfan helps fans easily access charts and consume news. It also significantly supports artists during comebacks or debuts. The app currently has 7.5 million users and serves as a useful direct channel for artists to connect with their fans.”



The company also operates a number of offline services. “To increase interactions between artists and fans and promote the growth of the K-pop market, we provide offline spaces. These include Whosfan Cafe at Lotte Department Store Young Plaza Myeongdong Branch, Dundun Dongdaemun Branch, and Lotte Department Store Yeongdeungpo Branch. We also run K-pop booths at Olive Young Myeongdong Station Branch and N Seongsu. In 2024, approximately 70 events were held across these venues,” explained CEO Young-ho Kwak. Internationally, the company connects online and offline stores in over 40 countries, including Japan, the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Vietnam, Taiwan, France, the U.K., and Germany.



“Overcoming the Challenges of COVID-19 with SBA Support”



HANTEO Global is currently conducting an investment round, with a target closure of early next year. As K-pop becomes increasingly globalized, the company is poised for accelerated growth. But the company has still faced some challenges. CEO Young-ho Kwak shared, “Our initial goal was localized K-pop businesses, but we faced difficulties during COVID-19, including adapting to each country’s unique needs and communication barriers. We invested considerable time in training local employees to understand and convey HANTEO Global’s identity and essence. Today, we are collaborating with excellent partners to grow related industries based on each country’s unique perspective on K-pop.”



CEO Young-ho Kwak showcases the HANTEO Music Awards trophy and the label printer that marked the beginning of HANTEO Chart. / Source: iT DongA



The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) and other institutions have provided significant support. “As an IT-based company, overseas expansion would have been challenging under normal circumstances. Thankfully, by leveraging the global appeal of K-pop, we successfully established a tech-based foundation and achieved stable overseas growth. Winning the Seoul Unicorn Challenge this year validated our international strategies and stable revenue streams,” he said.



CEO Young-ho Kwak also mentioned, “Since the company’s inception, we have consistently participated in SBA-supported events like Try Everything and COMEUP, which have helped us gain exposure. As an SBA Hi-Seoul company, we have also received support for AI-based virtual idol projects. This support has contributed greatly to promoting Korean culture and expanding related industries globally.” To startups seeking government support, he advised, “Focus on your company’s core idea and fundamentals. If you can achieve results based on your hypothesis, appropriate support will follow.”



“Post-COVID-19: Ushering in a New K-pop Renaissance”



The 2023 HANTEO Music Awards held earlier this year / Source: HANTEO Global



CEO Young-ho Kwak outlined his three main objectives for the future. “K-pop album sales are central to an artist’s revenue. Many agencies focus on album sales, but the momentum has slowed slightly since COVID-19 ended. We are planning projects to increase K-pop revenue by connecting our 1,500 album sales outlets. In addition, we are developing branded concert and promotion projects like the HANTEO Music Festival and WhosfanCon, linked to the HANTEO Music Awards. Our goal is to expand artist branding in key countries and accelerate growth in local markets. Beyond music, we aim to create growth models for K-pop-centric beauty, fashion, and food brands, leading the comprehensive growth of K-culture worldwide.”



By Si-hyeon Nam (sh@itdonga.com)