22-year-old police officer hopeful saves five lives through donation. December. 18, 2024 07:43. by 김소영기자 ksy@donga.com.

On December 17, the Korean Organ and Tissue Donation Agency (KODA) announced that 22-year-old You-seon Won (pictured) donated her heart, lungs, liver, and both kidneys on November 28 at Gachon University Gil Medical Center in Incheon. Won had been rushed to the hospital on the evening of November 20 after complaining of dizziness. She never regained consciousness and was declared brain dead.



In February 2018, Won was diagnosed with generalized myasthenia gravis, forcing her to abandon her dream of becoming a police officer and endure a difficult battle with the disease. Generalized myasthenia gravis is a rare autoimmune disorder in which nerve signals fail to properly reach the muscles, causing muscle weakness. Despite her physical and mental struggles during treatment, she registered as an organ donor, saying, “I want to save someone in the final moments of my life.” Her family respected her wish and made the decision to proceed with the donation.



Born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, as an only child, Won was known for her calm and kind nature and loved to draw. Even during her illness, she found her happiness by writing about joyful moments in her journal and volunteering at animal shelters whenever possible. Won’s mother shared, “My daughter always loved helping those in need. Even while suffering from her illness, she worried about people who were having an even harder time.”



