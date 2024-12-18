Samsung Electronics convenes emergency strategy meeting. December. 18, 2024 07:43. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that Samsung Electronics has summoned all 9 overseas general managers to review emergency management strategies in response to internal and external uncertainties. This is the first time in five years that Samsung Electronics has held a face-to-face meeting with all overseas general managers for the year-end global strategy meeting, the last being in 2019 before the pandemic. The emergency light has been turned on due to the won-dollar exchange rate hovering around 1,400 won and concerns surrounding the potential second term of the Donald Trump administration in the United States.



According to attendees on the 17th, the first day of the Samsung Global Strategy Meeting held from the 17th to the 19th, all nine overseas general managers of Samsung Electronics—from North America, Central and South America, China, Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Middle East, Europe, and Africa—returned to South Korea one or two days before the meeting. Vice President A, who attended the meeting, said, “Originally, the year-end meeting was held via video conference. However, with the anticipated aggressive tariff policy under Trump’s second term and the surge in the exchange rate driven by domestic political risks, headquarters decided, ‘This won’t work. Everyone comes in.’” He added, “We focused on reporting exchange rate risks and response measures by major region.”



한국어