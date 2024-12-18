Remove ‘People’ from the People Power Party’s Name. December. 18, 2024 07:42. .

“President Yoon Suk Yeol must be given as much time as possible to defend himself, even if it’s just one more day,” said a first-term lawmaker from the Gyeongnam region of the People Power Party. “Who would suggest impeachment when the founding member of the People Power Party declared martial law, saying he is out of his mind? That defies basic human nature,” he said. He concluded his remarks with an emotional appeal: “Tears will drench the Korean Peninsula.” Just two days earlier, President Yoon had absurdly claimed that “martial law is an act of governance not subject to judicial review,” and the People Power Party was now stepping up to act as the President’s mouthpiece. No lawmaker rebutted the claim, questioning whether we should defend the President who deployed martial law troops to the National Assembly.



The general assembly was nothing more than a “competition to justify opposing impeachment.” “Those who are pressuring us to vote for impeachment are people who have never voted for us, and they never will in the future,” said a senior lawmaker from the Yeongnam region. The day before, a Gallup Korea poll showed that 74% supported impeachment, while only 23% opposed it. He insisted, “We need to stand firm with the 20 to 30% who support us and expand that base to 50%.”



The People Power Party prioritizes support from conservative voters opposed to impeachment. Representative Woo Jae-jun (Daegu Bukgap), who once identified as a reformist, wrote just before the vote: “From a legal perspective, the declaration of martial law may indeed justify impeachment. However, as a lawmaker representing my constituents, I must reflect their opinions and vote against the bill.”



The People Power Party, which decided to oppose impeachment as its official stance, cast 85 votes against the bill. At least 12 ruling party lawmakers voted in favor, leading to a witch hunt within the party to root out so-called ‘traitors.’ They seem determined to build a party composed solely of the 85 lawmakers who opposed impeachment.



The name “People Power Party” is relatively new. In September 2020, the United Future Party rebranded itself, proclaiming to be a “party that stands with all the people.” At the time, Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kim Jong-in said it carried “three meanings: the power that comes from the people, the power exercised for the people, and the power that unites the people.” Since the name change, the party has convened its sixth emergency response committee. Despite its unchanged banner, the 'cruel history' of ousting party leaders continues, reflecting its failure to truly serve or unite the people.



The party now faces a critical moment to decide whether it deserves to keep “people” in its name. President Yoon’s declaration of martial law and his excuses to justify it have shattered public trust in conservatives. Han Dong-hoon, the former PPP leader, resigned from his position, warning: “There will be no future for conservatives if we align with election fraud conspiracists and extremist YouTubers.”



한국어