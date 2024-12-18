Foreign workforce in S. Korea exceeds 1 million. December. 18, 2024 07:41. .

The number of foreign workers employed in South Korea has surpassed 1 million for the first time, reaching just over 1.01 million this year, according to Statistics Korea. Additionally, the number of resident foreign nationals aged 15 or older who have stayed in the country for more than three months also climbed to a record high of 1.56 million, marking a 9.1% increase from last year. This surge is largely due to the expanded quotas for non-professional employment (E-9) visas to address labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Most foreign workers are wage laborers, with nearly half earning an average monthly salary between 2 million and 3 million won. They are concentrated in sectors such as mining, manufacturing, wholesale, retail, accommodation, and food services—industries typically shunned by domestic workers due to low wages and unskilled labor demands. The reliance on foreign labor is evident, as E-9 visa holders now number 303,000, roughly five times the number of professional employment (E-1 to E-7) visa holders.



With South Korea facing a rapidly aging population and one of the world’s lowest birth rates, projections suggest the elderly will outnumber the working-age population within 50 years. The influx of foreign workers in their 20s and 30s has become vital to slowing this demographic decline. However, immigration policies remain outdated, tethered to the Employment Permit System introduced 20 years ago, which primarily serves as a short-term fix for labor shortages. As skilled and professional job sectors begin to experience labor shortages, a comprehensive overhaul of immigration policies is needed to attract global talent.



To retain skilled foreign workers, South Korea must introduce long-term incentives and create an inclusive environment where foreign talent can thrive and contribute fully without discrimination. Continuing to view foreign workers merely as temporary labor risks fostering social tensions, underscoring the urgent need for policies that recognize them as integral members of society.



