Samsung Lions invest 10.2 billion won in free agent market. December. 17, 2024 07:45. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Samsung Lions have opened their wallet again. On Monday, Samsung announced that it signed free agent Ryu Ji-hyeok (30, infielder) to a four-year contract worth up to 2.6 billion won, including a 300 million won signing bonus, a total annual salary of 1.7 billion won, and 600 million won in incentives.



In addition to signing Kim Heon-gon (36), another internal free agent, to a two-year contract worth 600 million won, Samsung also signed right-handed pitcher Choi Won-tae (27), formerly of LG, to a four-year contract worth up to 7 billion won. In total, Samsung invested 10.2 billion won in the free agency market. It has been 20 years since Samsung last spent more than 10 billion won on free agents, with their investment of about 15 billion won at the end of the 2004 season.



Samsung spent 9.5 billion won on free agents last year, signaling its intention to compete for the 'big prize,' but lost the Korean Series to Kia in four games to one. This year, Samsung has intensified its player reinforcement efforts during the hot stove season and aims to win its first championship in 11 years, with the last title coming in 2014. This marks the first time Samsung has invested more than 9 billion won in the free agency market for two consecutive years since the system was introduced in 1999.



“I haven't forgotten the Korean Series loss until now. In the new year, I will aim to win unconditionally,” said Ryu Ji-hyeok, who batted .400 (6-for-15) over five games in this year's Korean Series. Ryu made his professional debut with Doosan in 2012 and has been playing for Samsung since last year after playing for KIA.



한국어