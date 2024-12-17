Han Dong-hoon steps down as People Power Party leader. December. 17, 2024 07:44. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon resigned from his position as party leader on Monday, marking the end of a tenure that lasted 146 days after his election on July 23 at the party convention. This resignation follows his earlier departure from the role of emergency response committee chairman due to his responsibility for the party's defeat in the April 10 general elections. This is Han's second resignation from the political stage, prompted by the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Within the party, there was criticism that “‘prosecutor politics’ has been resigned,” as both the president, a former prosecutor, was impeached, and the party leader, also a former prosecutor, stepped down.



“I sincerely apologize to all the people who suffered from this martial law situation,” and “I tried my best to find a better way for this country other than impeachment, but in the end, I failed. It is all my fault,” Han said at a press conference held at the National Assembly that day. “If we sympathize with conspiracy theorists about election fraud and extreme YouTubers or are consumed by the fear they commercially produce, there will be no future for conservatism.”



“Just because martial law is wrong, it does not justify the Democratic Party and its leader Lee’s reckless behavior and criminal charges,” Han said. “The timer of the chief Lee’s trial is ticking without stopping. There is not much time left.” After the press conference, Han met with members of the fan cafe ‘With Huni’ as he left the National Assembly, declaring, “I will not give up.” A lawmaker close to Han said that Mr. Han would run for the early presidential election.



In the People Power Party, there is an analysis that Han’s presence has increased amid the ‘Yoon-Han conflict,’ where he faces off with President Yoon. However, he has struggled to expand his influence beyond the approximately 20 pro-Han lawmakers in the party, revealing the limitations of a rookie politician with a prosecutorial background. A key pro-Han lawmaker said, “Dialogue and compromise are important in politics, but prosecutors tend not to listen to things they don’t want to hear.” A second-term lawmaker added, “It is true that Han has limitations in that he is more dogmatic than listening to others. This needs to be improved.”



한국어