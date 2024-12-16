The global sleep industry is gaining attention! Natural ingredient sleep beverages.. December. 16, 2024 16:02. (munch@itdonga.com). Adequate sleep is not just important for recovery from fatigue but is directly linked to overall health for modern individuals. Recent studies indicate that 7 to 9 hours of sleep are essential for strengthening immunity, maintaining mental health, improving memory, and supporting cardiovascular health. However, due to excessive workloads, stress, and irregular lifestyles, many people around the world suffer from sleep deprivation.





Growth of the Global Sleep Industry



The global sleep industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Straits Research, the global sleep market is expected to reach $108.21 billion by 2032, up from $63.68 billion in 2023, with an average annual growth rate of approximately 5.91%. The U.S. sleep market is also showing impressive growth. As of 2019, the U.S. sleep market exceeded $79 billion, and it is projected to reach $95 billion by 2024 (Source: Statista). This growth reflects the increasing number of people in the U.S. actively seeking solutions to sleep-related issues.





Sleep Medication Use and Melatonin Overuse



The rise in sleep disorders in the U.S. has led to a significant increase in the use of sleep medications.



According to 2021 statistics, about 30% of adults aged 18 and older use sleep aids, marking an increase of over 25% compared to the early 2010s. Sleep medication use can lead to side effects such as dependency, tolerance, memory impairment, and daytime dysfunction. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised alarms about the misuse of sleep aids, highlighting it as a serious social issue.





Natural Ingredients Without Side Effects Gaining Attention as the 'Solution'



To ultimately solve insomnia, it is essential to maintain a regular sleep pattern over the long term. This is why sleep medications, which are prescribed in limited doses and for short durations, cannot be the answer to insomnia. Fortunately, in recent years, natural ingredients with excellent sleep quality improvement benefits have been gaining attention as alternatives to sleep medications. Generally, natural ingredients are recognized as effects solutions for sleep disorders because they can be taken long-term without the concern of side effects.





Development of 100% Natural Sleep Beverages



Muska Co., Ltd. developed the 100% natural sleep beverage, Sleeping Bottle, using patented technology that induces sleep and enhances sleep quality. Despite being made from natural ingredients, clinical trials demonstrated clear improvements in seven subjective sleep quality factors, including sleep onset time, sleep disturbances, and daytime functional impairment.



Unlike sleep aids or supplements, Sleeping Bottle is marketed as an ordinary beverage to ensure easy accessibility. Made from 100% natural ingredients such as ecklonia cava extract, tart cherries, gardenia, eleutherococcus senticosus (Siberian ginseng), and red ginseng, the drink has no side effects or risk of tolerance. It is also zero-sugar, low-calorie, and vegan, making it suitable for people managing blood sugar or on a diet. This unique combination has contributed to the rapid growth of Sleeping Bottle in global markets, with over 1.5 million bottles sold worldwide.



Competitive Advantage and Market Outlook



Sleeping Bottle, developed using natural ingredients, offers the advantage of being safe for long-term use without side effects. This makes it a valuable alternative to pharmaceutical sleep medications, which have become a significant societal issue due to their side effects. Additionally, consumers who had not experienced success with traditional ingredients like herbs and magnesium are showing increased interest in this product. Sleeping Bottle has also gained momentum in markets known for their affinity for natural products, such as Australia.



It is now available through local distributors like Glo Health and Mr. Vitamins, expanding its consumer base rapidly. As the sleep industry continues to grow, the demand for healthier and more effective products like Sleeping Bottle is expected to rise.



Muska Co., Ltd. is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



