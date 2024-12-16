Delivering CRM Solutions to Enhance Counselor Efficiency and Productivity – 'HANKOOK Cloud'. December. 16, 2024 08:09. (kdj@itdonga.com). Ahn Tae-hyun, Executive Director of Korea Cloud / Source: IT DongA





HANKOOK Cloud: "A CRM Solution for All Customer Support Needs, From A to Z"



Founded in 2019 through a split-off, HANKOOK Cloud operates with a primary focus on its CRM solution, 'Palette.'

In the words of CTO Tae-hyun Ahn, "Palette is our flagship solution tailored for customer support and consultation. It enables counselors to handle inquiries from a range of channels that includes call centers, KakaoTalk, Instagram, emails, and text messages, all within a single platform. It can also collect reviews and complaints posted across different channels."

He added, "The solution allows counselors to send messages to customers, improving work efficiency and productivity. After a consultation session, it offers features such as statistical analysis of consultation quality, a knowledge management system, and workforce management for enhanced operational efficiency."

The knowledge management system serves as an internal information management tool, allowing employees and counselors to quickly access company information and guidelines in order to respond effectively to consultations. "Previously, knowledge management systems used search-based wiki formats. Now, we aim to advance it by training generative AI on our existing unstructured data, enabling the AI to provide answers to queries rather than relying on traditional searches," Ahn explained.



Call Reception Feature of the Palette Solution / Source: HANKOOK Cloud



The Palette Solution Presenting Consultation Statistics / Source: HANKOOK Cloud



Palette also includes a workforce management feature that optimizes staffing levels for client companies, enabling seasonal demands to be addressed efficiently. "For example, air conditioning companies can see up to a fivefold difference in consultation demand between peak summer and the off-seasons. Using Palette, we analyze past data to determine appropriate staffing levels for each period, which prevents unnecessary expenses," Ahn noted.

Moreover, the solution provides training functions powered by generative AI to quickly onboard new counselors. "For example, if a financial institution adopts Palette, the system can explain terms like 'disclosure' or 'base ratio,' assisting with counselor training. Through KPP, a subsidiary we established in 2021 for workforce management, we can also provide immediate counselor support upon request."



Generative AI-Based Glossary of the Palette Solution / Source: HANKOOK Cloud





Prediction and Allocation of Required Counseling Personnel in the Palette Solution / Source: HANKOOK Cloud



HANKOOK Cloud is transitioning from the traditional on-premises software delivery model to a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) approach. In a SaaS model, applications operate entirely within the cloud, eliminating the need for on-site infrastructure.



Comparison of Cloud Service Models / Source: Kyobo Securities Research Center



Currently, it employs a hybrid delivery model, combining on-premises and SaaS solutions. The company plans to accelerate its shift to SaaS, focusing on delivering tailored solutions. "For us to achieve explosive growth with customized customer engagement, we need to offer subscription-based solutions through SaaS. We will soon be reaching out to small businesses when we launch our SaaS-based 'Palette Lite' version, offering just the essential features at a reduced cost, to help them improve the efficiency of their customer support," Ahn said.

He also mentioned the company’s long-term goal of producing virtual AI agents and advancing existing customer support systems to create an ecosystem that offers cost-effective solutions for businesses and enhanced convenience for their customers.

With support from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), HANKOOK Cloud is venturing into overseas markets.

"We connected with SBA through the World- OKTA (World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Associations). SBA facilitated our participation in these events, enabling us to showcase our solutions internationally. We are also participating in the 2024 Hypergrowth Mentoring Project, which helps domestic startups enter the U.S. market through market research, document reviews, and client acquisition," Ahn explained.

Thanks to the World-OKTA and 2024 Hypergrowth mentoring project held in Austria, HANKOOK Cloud is exploring opportunities in Europe and North America, while considering expansion into emerging markets like Indonesia and Japan.



Ahn Tae-hyun, Executive Director of HANKOOK Cloud / Source: IT DongA



Navigating international markets comes with its own set of challenges. "In Indonesia, where personal messenger apps like WhatsApp dominate customer consultations, we must start by convincing clients of the value of our solution. In Europe, a preference for traditional paper-based methods can hinder adoption, while Japan's advanced consultation infrastructure demands immediate responsiveness. On the other hand, in the U.S., a delayed response of over a day might not face much resistance," Ahn noted. By understanding the unique characteristics of each market, HANKOOK Cloud aims to achieve export success as part of its 2025 goals.

Domestically, the company’s priorities lie in the successful launch and adoption of its cost-effective Palette Lite solution. Summing up his plans for HANKOOK Cloud, Ahn commented "Our aim is to showcase the excellence of Korean technology through advanced features and achieve global expansion, helping counselors increase efficiency and productivity with our solution."



by Dong-jin Kim (kdj@itdonga.com)