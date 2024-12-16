Scalp and Hair Loss Care: The New Essential Beauty Item. December. 16, 2024 07:59. (munch@itdonga.com). Scalp and hair loss care have become essential beauty items for modern individuals. Now, thanks to A.I. technology, these concerns can be resolved effortlessly. A new wave of companies is emerging, offering A.I. solutions that set new standards for scalp health and provide customized shampoos tailored to individual scalp conditions.





Among these innovators, ROOTONIX’s A.I. solution stands out, categorizing scalp conditions into six categories: sensitive, dry, combination, oily, inflammatory, and dandruff-prone. This technology precisely analyzes factors such as keratin condition, sensitivity levels, oil balance, hair thickness, and the number of hairs per follicle. By doing so, it delivers highly effective, personalized scalp care solutions that address scalp problems more effectively than ever before.



Developed through five years of research and collaboration with scalp specialists, this A.I. technology enables in-depth scalp analysis and optimized care tailored to each individual. “With A.I., I can clearly understand my scalp condition and receive shampoos and care methods tailored to my needs, making scalp management much easier,” shared a satisfied customer, reflecting ROOTONIX’s technological excellence.



Personalized shampoos for the perfect scalp care



ROOTONIX's 6 customized shampoos are formulated with ingredients optimized for each scalp condition. The shampoos include Gold Biotin Shampoo, which helps grow thicker hair; Hyaluronic Acid Aloe Shampoo, which prevents scalp dryness through moisturizing; Blue Xylitol Shampoo, which balances oil; SOS Cica Shampoo, which relieves inflammation with Cica; Anti Dandluff Shampoo, which eliminates dandruff bacteria; and R+ Micro Bio Shampoo, which solves complex scalp problems. These A.I-recommended shampoos have been well-received in global markets such as Germany, France, Italy, and Australia, and are being supplied to various aesthetic salons along with its A.I. solutions.



Expanding Globally with Innovation



Building on this technological prowess and innovation, ROOTONIX is rapidly expanding its presence in global markets. “Its customized shampoo solutions allow consumers to move beyond generic products, offering ingredients tailored to their specific needs, helping them achieve a healthy scalp and fuller hair. With A.I., professionals can offer diagnostic services that bring a new dimension to scalp care,” noted a local industry expert, highlighting ROOTONIX’s impact.



Scalp care is now simple and effective with A.I. ROOTONIX’s future is one filled with exciting possibilities and groundbreaking advancements.



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)