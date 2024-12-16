Lee Jae-sung brings down Bayern Munich with two goals. December. 16, 2024 07:53. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored multiple goals to help bring down Bayern Munich, the ‘giant of the Bundesliga.’ It marked the first defeat for Kim Min-jae's club, which had been unbeaten in 13 matches since the start of the regular season.



Mainz secured a 2-1 home victory against Bayern Munich in the 14th round of the 2024-2025 German Bundesliga on Sunday, with two goals from Lee. Lee opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a left-footed strike after a teammate's shot deflected off a Munich player and into his path. Munich central defender Kim focused on the ball and failed to track Lee, who made a split-second run into the box. Lee scored his team's second goal in the 15th minute of the second half, capitalizing on a left-footed turnover after receiving a ground ball cross in the center of the penalty box. Lee's goal proved to be the final goal of the match as Munich's Leroy Sane pulled one back in the 42nd minute.



After scoring his fourth and fifth goals in the Bundesliga this season, Lee has now recorded offensive points in five consecutive games (four goals and two assists). He scored a goal each against Dortmund in Round 10 and Holstein Kiel in Round 11, followed by an assist against Hoffenheim in Round 12 and Wolfsburg in Round 13. In the last five matches where Lee Jae-sung contributed offensively, Mainz has won four and lost one. It's been seven months since Lee scored two goals in a game since May 12, last season, in a Bundesliga match against Dortmund (3-0 Mainz win). Lee has recorded five goals and three assists in 14 appearances this season across all competitions, including the regular season and the DFB Cup.



The Bundesliga secretariat named Lee Jae-sung the Man of the Day. “Lee Jae-sung led Mainz to victory with a tremendous performance,” the Bundesliga stated. “He was a constant menace to Munich's midfield and defense.”



한국어