NewJeans and Girls’ Generation prepay meals for fans attending rally. December. 16, 2024 07:51. by 이호재기자 hoho@donga.com.

“A small gift for Bunnies (NewJeans fandom) and K-pop fans. As long as you have a light stick, you can receive it in the name of 'Bunnies'!”



The girl group NewJeans posted this on their Instagram on Saturday. They announced that K-pop fans who attended a rally related to the impeachment of the president in Seoul's Yeouido neighborhood could receive free kimbap, drinks, samgyetang, and dumpling soup at nearby restaurants. “It's really cold in Korea, so we've prepared warm meals for you to enjoy,” said NewJeans member Minji. “Please take care of yourselves.”



On Saturday, idol singers prepaid in series for fans attending a rally that resembled a concert venue. Singer IU prepaid for bread, drinks, rice cakes, and soup, saying, “I hope the cold hands of UAENAs (IU's fandom) will feel a little warmer.” Girls' Generation member Yuri also prepaid for kimbap at a restaurant, seemingly acknowledging the recent resurgence of the group’s song “Into the New World” (2007) at the rally.



