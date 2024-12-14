Democratic Party mentions Cho Kuk’s pardon the day after his sentence is finalized. December. 14, 2024 07:56. by 이승우기자 suwoong2@donga.com.

“When a new government takes office, he will certainly be pardoned and reinstated,” Democratic Party lawmaker Park Jie-won said regarding former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who was sentenced to two years in prison for charges including academic admissions fraud involving his children and halting an investigation into former Busan Deputy Mayor Yoo Jae-soo. The ruling party criticized the remarks, saying, “Why talk about a pardon even before he serves his sentence?” “I told former leader Cho, ‘Once you serve some time in prison, you’ll become stronger. You will be reborn as a popular politician. As former President Kim Dae-jung said, don’t be discouraged, and turn this into an opportunity,’” Park said on Friday. “He seems to accept the verdict without protest. How commendable is that?”



“The people and the political community in our country generally comply with the final interpretations of the National Election Commission and the Supreme Court without resistance,” Park further commented, praising that that’s very much like Cho. “The political environment won’t let him serve the full two years."



The previous day, the Supreme Court finalized Cho's conviction on charges including forgery and fraudulent use of private documents, obstruction of business, and violations of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act. With the loss of his legislative seat, Cho is disqualified from running for public office, including the next presidential election, for seven years, including his two-year prison term.



“It’s too early to make optimistic predictions when Cho hasn’t even been imprisoned yet,” a lawmaker from the People Power Party reacted, urging restraint from remarks that seem to disregard the judiciary’s decision.



