Yoon faces criticism over renewed exercise of authority. December. 14, 2024 07:56. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s submission of a Supreme Court justice appointment consent request to the National Assembly has sparked controversy. Critics point out that Yoon continues to exercise his presidential authority, including personnel decisions, despite promising a form of "stepping back" during his public address last Saturday, only to reverse his stance in a subsequent address on Thursday. The Democratic Party condemned this as an “abuse of unconstitutional power,” while even voices within the People’s Power Party suggested the immediate suspension of his duties.



On Friday, the Presidential Office confirmed that Yoon had submitted the consent request for the appointment of Ma Yong-ju as Supreme Court justice to the National Assembly the previous day. A Presidential Office official explained, “This follows the legal procedure based on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.” Supreme Court justices are appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the Chief Justice and with the consent of the National Assembly. On November 26, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae recommended Ma Yong-ju, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, for the position.



President Yoon also approved 21 bills and 21 presidential decrees passed by the Cabinet on Thursday and attempted to appoint a successor for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. After Choi Byung-hyeok, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, declined the nomination, Yoon sought to appoint Han Ki-ho, a three-star general and People’s Power Party lawmaker, who also declined.



Public support for Yoon's impeachment is rising as the second impeachment vote is scheduled for Saturday. According to a Gallup Korea poll conducted from the 10th to the 12th (refer to the Central Election Survey Deliberation Committee website), 75% of respondents supported Yoon’s impeachment, more than three times the 21% opposed it. Even in the traditionally conservative Daegu-Gyeongbuk (TK) region, 62% expressed support for impeachment.



Yoon’s approval rating has plummeted to 11%, the lowest since the current administration took office, down 5 percentage points from last week. Negative evaluations of his job performance reached a record high of 85%.



한국어