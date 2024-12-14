Lies of the martial law-related figures exposed in less than a week. December. 14, 2024 07:55. .

On December 4, one day after he declared martial law, President Yoon Su Yeol said during his meeting with Prime Minister Han Deok-su, ruling party representative Han Dong-hoon Han and others that he declared it as a warning against the outrageous actions by the opposition party. However, on the 10th, former commander Kwak Jong-keun for unconventional warfare task forces disclosed his call with President Yoon via a secure phone that the president ordering Kwak to break down the door of the National Assembly (NA) chamber and drag the lawmakers out as the quorum for voting had not been met. Giving directive to drag lawmakers out cannot be considered in any way a warning. It took only six days for the lies to unravel.



Last Saturday, the Presidential Office told reporters that Yoon never ordered arrest or detain lawmakers. On the same day, First Deputy Director Jang-won Hong of the National Intelligence Service divulged Yoon's order to sweep the lawmakers once and for all, along with the list of political figures targeted for arrest. Fortunately or not, the Office did not attempt any non-sensical excuses, such as that "sweep" does not necessarily mean arrest or detention. This lie lasted for less than a single day.



Cho Ji-ho, the head of the Korean National Police Agency, claimed last Thursday at the NA hearing that he learned about the martial law declaration through the media. Last Friday, Commander Kwak said during a YouTube interview that he found out about the declaration through a news ticker. They were all lying. The investigation revealed that Cho was summoned to the Presidential safe residence in advance, given the martial law command control document, and even briefed about the operational plans. Kwak confessed that he was assigned six martial law operation locations by the then National Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyeon two days before the declaration. Both lies were exposed in less than a week.



When individuals linked to crimes lie, most of the time, it is because they want to hide the crime, mitigate their imminent punishment, or, for some, even preserve their honor. They keep insisting that they are not involved in the crime.



However, this time around, all Korean citizens and the foreign media saw what happened live at exactly where the crime occurred. The police, the Prosecutors' Office and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials are fiercely competing to dominate the investigation. There is an overwhelming volume of human and material evidence. The truth and accountability may come slower than expected, but they are inevitable. The dam of coordinated lies is crumbling down as a couple of those supporting the dam deviate. Even details like the president’s expression‎ that night have been revealed.



Those who still believe that their silence will help bury the truth should wake up to reality by now. People feel more betrayed by those who hid the truth until the end than those who committed the biggest crimes. It would be nice if we could save whatever energy, efforts, and time we can in expediting the revelation of truth and utilize them in rebuilding a nation that has suffered a severe blow.



No one in 2024 Korea could have imagined that this kind of unprecedented national crisis could occur at the halfway point of the presidential term. Whether you voted for him or not at the presidential election, citizens share a common sense of betrayal. In his inaugural address on May 10, 2022, President Yoon vowed that he would do his utmost to elevate Korea into a country that truly belongs to its people, a country based on the pillars of freedom, human rights, fairness, and solidarity, a country that is respected by others around the world. Now, only will he know whether that was just a deliberate lie from the beginning or things that occurred one after another, making that statement a lie in the end.



