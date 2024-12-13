Lee Boo-jin and Choi Soo-yeon selected as Forbes’ ‘100 Most Powerful Women’. December. 13, 2024 08:14. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon have been included in Forbes’ list of the “100 Most Powerful Women in the World” for 2024.



Forbes released its ranking on Wednesday (local time). Lee was ranked 85th, and Choi was ranked 99th. Forbes highlighted Lee as the CEO of South Korea’s renowned hotel chain, Hotel Shilla, and the daughter of the late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee. Apart from its founders, Choi was recognized as the youngest CEO in Naver's history. Both were also featured on last year’s list.



The top spot went to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who held the position for the third consecutive year. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, were ranked second and third, respectively.



