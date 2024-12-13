Ha Yun-su loses position as Busan education superintendent. December. 13, 2024 08:13. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

Ha Yun-su, the superintendent of education for Busan, has lost his position after being convicted for violating election laws. He was accused of establishing and operating a campaign-like organization during the June 1, 2022, local elections.



The Supreme Court's First Division confirmed on Thursday a fine of seven million won against Superintendent Ha for violating the Local Education Autonomy Act and the Public Official Election Act. According to the Local Education Autonomy Act, which applies provisions of the Public Official Election Act to the elections of superintendents, an election result is invalidated if a fine of one million won or more is imposed in connection with the election. Superintendent Ha was accused of founding the forum "Power of Education," a campaign-like organization, in 2021 and conducting large-scale promotional activities that influenced the election. He was also charged with spreading false information by including a modified school name in his election materials introducing his educational background. These charges led to his indictment without detention in November 2022.



The first and second trial courts found Ha guilty of all charges and sentenced him to a fine of seven million won. The Supreme Court's ruling was consistent with these earlier judgments. “It deeply saddens me to leave without fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to me,” Ha expressed regret after ruling.



