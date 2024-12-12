Face Factory, a Beloved K-Beauty Brand in Olive Young. December. 12, 2024 16:44. Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com). Cubist is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



(source=Face Factory)



Shining Bright in Olive Young’s Spotlight

As the heart of K-Beauty, Olive Young serves as a major platform for beauty enthusiasts worldwide, offering the latest trends and a curated selection of products. Among its roster of standout brands, Face Factory has carved out a loyal following, earning a reputation as one of its most trusted names.



The Secret to Success: Innovation and Accessibility

Face Factory’s impressive achievements stem from its commitment to innovation through its dedicated R&D center and in-house production facilities. By internalizing advanced technologies and developing proprietary solutions, the brand has broken down the price barriers of traditional beauty devices. Offering high-quality products at affordable prices, Face Factory has successfully democratized beauty devices, appealing to a broad range of consumers.





Expanding Globally with a Growing Reputation

Face Factory’s influence extends beyond Olive Young to major retail platforms such as HI-Mart, Korea’s largest electronics retailer, and popular lifestyle destinations like MUSINSA and 29CM, where it enjoys immense popularity among younger demographics. Bolstered by countless positive reviews, the brand has cultivated viral marketing momentum and attracted collaboration offers from leading influencers and YouTubers.



Its partnership with MARVEL to launch the Ironman LED Mask further elevated Face Factory’s global recognition. The product’s success captivated both domestic and international consumers, solidifying the brand’s position as a rising star in the global K-Beauty arena. With a steadfast focus on innovation and quality, Face Factory is poised to strengthen its presence in international markets while maintaining the trust of its ever-growing customer base.



BY Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)