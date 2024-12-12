Liverpool FC leads UEFA Champions League. December. 12, 2024 08:05. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Liverpool FC has maintained its lead in the UEFA Champions League with six consecutive wins. On Tuesday, Liverpool won 1-0 against Girona (Spain) in the sixth-round visit of the 2024-2025 season UEFA Champions League phase. Liverpool won thanks to Muhammad Salah's first goal from a penalty kick 18 minutes into the second half.



Recording six consecutive wins, Liverpool added points totaling 18, widening the gap with Leverkusen (Germany, 13 points), currently in second place, to five points. Among the 36 clubs that qualified for the Champions League finals this season, Liverpool is the only team that achieved full wins. It continued its undefeated record in 18 official games (16 wins, two draws). The last match that Liverpool lost in an English Premier League (EPL) match was against Nottingham on September 14. Liverpool is also leading the league this season with 35 points (11 wins, two draws, one loss).



Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (Spain) scored his 50th goal in the Champions League by scoring the first 10 minutes into the first half of the match against Atalanta (Italy). At 25 years and 356 days old, Mbappe is the second-youngest player in history to score 50 Champions League goals. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) scored his 50th goal at the age of 24 years and 284 days in 2012 while playing for FC Barcelona. Real Madrid won 3-2. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG, France) won 3-0 against Salzburg (Austria), achieving two wins, one draw, and three losses (7 points). Bayern Munich (Germany) defeated Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 5-1, recording four wins and two losses (12 points).



한국어