Former Defense Minister Kim attempts suicide at detention center. December. 12, 2024 08:05.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun made suicide attempts at a detention facility while the prosecution looked into his insurrection charges as he allegedly proposed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s emergency martial law declaration and ordered deploy troops.



Staff at the control room found him trying to take his own life with strings that connect his underclothes, said Shin Yong-hae, correctional agency chief of the Justice Ministry at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. “Upon staffers bursting into the cell, he gave up on his attempts. I have been informed that he is now in a protection room with no health issues witnessed,” he said. Authorities assume that he tried committing suicide at a restroom while waiting for the court to issue an arrest warrant.



The Justice Ministry explained that it keeps a constant eye on the ex-minister, who is confined in a cell with security cameras on, to take preemptive action for any possible suicidal attempt. He waived a hearing before the court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant on Tuesday. “I will take sole responsibility for the martial law declaration,” former minister Kim said, while asking the court to be merciful to his subordinates.



The opposition parties accused the government of using his arrest as a tool to hold back investigations of President Yoon. Democratic Party Rep. Choo Mi-ae, a member of the National Defense Committee, condemned that President Yoon and those colluding with insurrection and treason scapegoat the ex-minister and attempt to sweep convincing evidence under the rug, saying, “We should make sure to swiftly apprehend and protect accomplices and informants.” “Arguably, the suicide attempt has been made to protect President Yoon from being investigated,” Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk said. “President Yoon is supposed to be taken into custody immediately.



