GM Korea produces four out of 10 bestsellers in U.S. small SUV market. December. 12, 2024

GM Korea’s Trax Crossover and Trailblazer are currently leading the small SUV market in North America. On Wednesday, the market research agency JD Power said that the Trax Crossover recorded the highest retail market share of 20.6 percent in the first half of the year in the U.S. small SUV market. The Trailblazer came in third place with a market share of 11.3 percent.



Both models are sold under the Chevrolet brand by General Motors Company in the United States. However, the same vehicles are also named the Buick Envista and the Encore GX, respectively, and are sold under the Buick brand in the U.S. market. With all these vehicles sold under the Buick brand taken into account, both models acquired as high as 42.4 percent in the U.S. small SUV segment in the first half of the year. In other words, two-fifths of the top-selling small SUVs in the U.S. market have turned out to be from GM Korea.



The Trailblazer is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission system typically found in larger SUVs, and active noise-canceling technology to reduce noise from the outside, aiming to be positioned as a classy compact SUV model.



The Trax Crossover is already well-known for its great value for the money. Although it only costs less than 30 million won, it features large inner space and a sleek design.



Aiming at this peak season in December, Chevrolet provides 500,000 won in cash when customers purchase the 2025 Trailblazer this month on a “combo payment program,” which combines cash incentives and installment options. The brand also ensures flexible installment plans with a 5.5 percent interest rate for up to 36 months or a 5.9 percent interest rate for up to 72 months.



This month, buyers of the Trax Crossover enjoy a 3.9 percent interest rate for up to 36 months or a 4.9 percent interest rate for up to 72 months.



