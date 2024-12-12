NewJeans’ ‘Supernatural’ named best song by New York Times. December. 12, 2024 08:03. by 이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com.

The hit song “Supernatural” by K-pop girl group NewJeans has been crowned the best song of the year by The New York Times.



On Monday, The New York Times unveiled its annual “Best Songs of 2024” list, featuring 68 standout tracks from a variety of genres. “Supernatural” earned its place as the only K-pop song on the list, cementing NewJeans’ global influence in the music industry. Each year, The New York Times invites its three pop music critics to select their favorite songs and albums.



This year, John Caramanica, one of the three critics, praised NewJeans as “the most stylistically impressive K-pop group of the past few years” and described “Supernatural” as a “tremendous, nostalgically precise and modernly sophisticated song.” Other notable tracks on the list include Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” showcasing a diverse array of talent and artistry across the music scene.



