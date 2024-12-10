Hong Seo-rin wins Athlete of the Year Prize in Dong-A Marathon. December. 10, 2024 07:53. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

“Running is like my soulmate. I have met good friends and feel happy and overwhelmed to receive such an honorable award,” said Hong Seo-rin (age 45) after being selected as the ‘Athlete of the Year’ for women in the 40s division at the 2024 Dong-A Marathon Athlete of the Year Award Ceremony held at the Dong-A Ilbo Chungjeong-ro headquarters in Seoul on Monday.



The Dong-A Ilbo created the first Master’s category award ceremony in Korea in 2007 to promote a ‘grassroots marathon.’ Winners are selected from among athletes who participate in the Seoul Marathon and Donga Marathon held in March every year, as well as the Gongju Baekje Marathon (September) or Gyeongju International Marathon (October) hosted by The Dong-A Ilbo.



Hong has won two gold medals in the women's division at this year's Seoul competition (2 hours 52 minutes 44 seconds) and Gyeongju competition (2 hours 51 minutes 58 seconds). “I think students will be surprised hearing the news because all I talk about at school is science,” said Hong, who teaches biology at Sewon High School in Incheon. Since awarding the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Year in 2015, Hong has received the Player of the Year Award in her 30s three times (2013, 2015, and 2017). “I am thrilled to receive this award again in my 40s,” she said. “I will always remember how I started off and continue my passion for running so that I can continue to win in my 50s, 60s and even 70s.”



