Leaping Forward as a Global Automotive Parts Manufacturer Expanding Horizons in Aerospace and Defense. December. 09, 2024 10:37. (nadi11@donga.com).

S&S Group is poised for transformation, advancing from its foundation in automotive parts to a diversified enterprise with ambitions in aerospace, defense, and industrial products. Amid the sweeping changes of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the company is capitalizing on its strengths—quality management, advanced technology, and sustainability practices—to secure its position in the global market.





Chairman Yang Joo-hyun of S&S Group affirmed, “We are committed to finding new growth engines while continuously enhancing our core business.”



Building Global Recognition





Founded as Seohung Industrial in 1968, S&S Group has grown into a mid-sized enterprise with a projected 2024 sales revenue of 180 billion KRW and assets totaling 189.2 billion KRW. Its journey from a local parts supplier to a globally recognized manufacturer is rooted in technological innovation and unwavering commitment to quality.





Key to its success are lightweight designs, high-strength materials, and optimized production processes. These capabilities align with the automotive industry's shift toward eco-friendly vehicles and powertrain efficiency. The company’s unique strength in mass production technology using complex forging production systems and continuous efforts on technical development and cost reduction have garnered quality excellence awards from major automakers such as Hyundai, GM, Stellantis, and Schaeffler.



“Fundamentals like quality, cost-efficiency, and reliable delivery are the bedrock of our global competitiveness,” said Chairman Yang.



Pioneering Smart Factory Systems





S&S Group is integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and big data analytics into its smart factories. This digital transformation has significantly reduced defect rates while enhancing efficiency.



The group’s two core plants epitomize this transformation:

Plant 1 specializes in forging essential components for engines, transmissions, and motor reducers.

Plant 2 focuses on precision machining, achieving recognition as a key supplier to global automakers.

Preparing for challenges such as automotive market saturation and trade agreements like USMCA, the company aims to strengthen its smart production systems while developing new products.



Diversification: A Strategic Pivot



Chairman Yang has called for a paradigm shift. “Having relied on manufacturing for nearly 99% of our business, it’s time for bold changes,” he said. S&S Group is actively recruiting top talent and expanding R&D to break into high-potential sectors like aerospace and defense.



The company plans to boost its annual sales from 180 billion KRW in 2024 to 265 billion KRW by 2027 through diversification and innovation. A recent 16.5 billion KRW investment in a state-of-the-art facility in Boryeong underscores this commitment.



A Philosophy of Synergy: 'Dragon Head, Dragon Tail'



Chairman Yang’s management philosophy emphasizes excellence at every stage of growth, from the "head" to the "tail." The company’s three-pronged innovation strategy—people, products, and systems—forms the cornerstone of its vision.



People Innovation: Developing globally competitive leaders through training and mentorship.

Product Innovation: Expanding into new markets with advanced technologies.

System Innovation: Leveraging synergies between cutting-edge hardware and adaptive software.

“True innovation is realized through practice, not rhetoric,” Yang emphasized.



Social Responsibility: ‘Shine and Salt’





S&S Group’s mission transcends profitability. Under the banner of being “Shine and Salt,” the company prioritizes social welfare and community growth. Notably, it operates Yudang Village, a senior living community offering top-tier medical, cultural, and residential services to approximately 300 residents.



Chairman Yang emphasizes elderly welfare as well as elderly mission, expressing his ambition for Yudang Village to be reborn as a model for smart senior care, blending state-of-the-art IT systems with human-centric programs to foster a vibrant elderly culture.



A People-Centric Corporate Culture



S&S Group’s success is built on mutual respect and transparent communication. Employee welfare, safety, and trust are integral to its organizational ethos. Regular training programs, robust safety measures, and initiatives for work-life balance underscore its commitment to a thriving workplace.



As S&S Group enters its next chapter, it aspires to balance economic growth with societal contributions—setting a benchmark for what a 100-year enterprise can achieve.



Tae Hyun Ji(nadi11@donga.com)