Willy Adames signs with San Francisco Giants. December. 09, 2024 07:49. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Lee Jung-hoo (26) plays for the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball (MLB), who are set to sign free-agent shortstop Willy Adames (29). Adames, regarded as the top free-agent shortstop available, is joining the Giants, effectively ending the possibility of a reunion between Lee and Kim Ha-seong (29), who previously played together for four seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO). Kim, who spent this past season primarily as a shortstop for the San Diego Padres, is also a free agent.



According to ESPN on Sunday, “Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants agree on a seven-year, $182 million contract.” This deal surpasses the Giants’ previous franchise-record contract of $167 million over nine years, signed by Buster Posey in 2013. Posey, a former Giants star, now serves as the team’s president of baseball operations. Adames, who debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, played for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, appearing in 161 games with a .251 batting average, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases, all career highs. Adames currently has processes such as medical tests left.



San Francisco has been considered a candidate for FA Kim Ha-seong's destination. Last month, The Athletic reported roughly 12 reasons why Kim Ha-seong is a perfect fit for the Giants, suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before a deal is reached. However, with San Francisco opting for Adames, the chances of them acquiring Kim, who plays the same position, have significantly diminished. Adames’ signing is also expected to accelerate contract negotiations for Kim, who is ranked as the second-highest-rated FA shortstop.



