Trump returns to the diplomatic stage. December. 09, 2024 07:49. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made a grand return to the international stage on Saturday by attending the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony in Paris, France. This marked his first overseas visit since winning the U.S. presidential election and included meetings with several foreign leaders, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Trump began his schedule at the Élysée Palace, where French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed him with the red carpet treatment, offering protocol usually reserved for a sitting president. At the reopening ceremony for Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump was given a prominent seat between President Macron and his wife, Brigitte, further highlighting the exceptional hospitality extended to him.



During his meeting with President Macron, Trump displayed his signature handshake, a “power move,” gripping Macron’s hand firmly and maintaining a tight-lipped expression‎ during their photo session. This reminiscent gesture mirrored his previous encounters with world leaders during his first term, including a nine-second handshake with Macron.



Local media noted, “Trump’s habit of asserting dominance and expressing preferences through his handshake remains unchanged.” Supporters of Trump celebrated on social media, exclaiming that he was once again “dominating world leaders with his handshake.”



Trump also held a surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. According to The New York Times, the 30-minute trilateral meeting was brokered by President Macron and took place at the Élysée Palace. Initially reluctant to meet Zelenskyy and arriving approximately 40 minutes late, Trump reportedly changed his mind at the last moment. After the meeting, Zelenskyy described it as “good and productive” on social media.



Additionally, Trump met with Britain's Prince William and reportedly had a private conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



한국어