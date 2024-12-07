President Yoon's alma mater with bowed head. December. 07, 2024 07:34. by 주현우 기자, 주애진 기자 woojoo@donga.com.

Voices criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law are growing at his alma mater, Seoul National University (SNU), and Chungam High School. Chungam High School has decided to make school uniform voluntary for the time being, citing concerns over "unfair views."



Shin, a 31-year-old graduate student at SNU, told The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday, "I can't believe the fact that he declared a state of emergency based on conspiracy theories like election fraud. I'm embarrassed to be an alumnus." On the evening of the previous day, around 2,700 current SNU students held a general assembly in front of the Acropolis Plaza on the Gwanak campus and passed a resolution demanding President Yoon's resignation. The motion was approved with 2,516 votes in favor out of 2,556 total votes.



Students from SNU's Law School, who are directly junior to President Yoon, also released a statement on Thursday, expressing their shame and guilt over the actions of their senior, saying, "As a law school student who studied the same constitution in the same classroom, we feel deep shame and remorse over the tragedy caused by President Yoon Suk-yeol." Additionally, the Emergency Committee of SNU's medical school and hospital issued a statement on Friday calling for the president's resignation, stating, "A president who threatens the people should step down immediately."



Allegations have also emerged regarding a group of Chungam High School alumni, known as "Chungampa," allegedly being involved in the background of President Yoon's declaration of martial law. This has led to growing embarrassment among his former schoolmates. "I used to proudly tell others that a fellow alumni became president, but now I’ve become the subject of ridicule over such absurd events,” a Chungam High School alumnus (Class of 14) said.



