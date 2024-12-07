Yoon’s approval rating plummets after declaration of martial law. December. 07, 2024 07:34. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating plummeted to an all-time low of 13%, with a negative evaluation soaring to 80% following the declaration of martial law on Tuesday. Key reasons cited for the negative evaluation were "economic, livelihood, and price issues" (19%) and "martial law" (16%).



According to a Gallup Korea survey released on Friday (referenced on the Central Election Opinion Survey Deliberation Committee website), President Yoon’s positive job performance rating was 19% before martial law on Tuesday, with an unfavorable rating of 68%. However, surveys conducted on Wednesday and Thursday after martial law was declared and later lifted showed a dramatic decline in positive evaluation to 13% and a surge in negative evaluation to 80%.



Support also weakened significantly among core conservative bases. The approval rating in Daegu and North Gyeongsang dropped to 21%, half that of Jeonju (40%), while Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang saw a 5-percentage-point decline to 17%. Positive and negative evaluations were evenly split at 40% among People Power Party supporters.



The response related to "martial law" was the second most-cited reason for negative sentiment. While ongoing economic challenges, including sluggish exports, stagnant domestic demand, and high exchange rates, continue to dominate public concern, the timing of the survey suggests martial law had the most significant impact on the surge in negative evaluations.



한국어