President Yoon faces impeachment vote. December. 07, 2024 07:34. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has made a dramatic shift. Han announced his support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, stating that the president needs to be suspended without delay from his duties. Immediately after the news, President Yoon asked for a one-on-one meeting with Han, which didn't affect his change of position. It is believed that the likelihood of passing the impeachment bill has increased as Han has an influence on some 20 pro-Han lawmakers within the party. The opposition Democratic Party of Korea has entered emergency action mode ahead of the impeachment motion vote and the re-vote on the special investigation bill for First Lady Kim Keon Hee, both scheduled for Saturday, arguing that President Yoon may potentially pursue second martial law.



During the emergency Supreme Assembly Council meeting convened on Friday morning, Han noted that there is a significant risk of a recurrence of extreme actions like this emergency martial law, which could endanger both the Republic of Korea and its citizens, if he continues to serve in office. He said that we must protect the country and its people, calling for the immediate suspension of Yoon’s duties. Han said the previous day that the impeachment should not be passed to prevent damage to the people and supporters by responding inadequately and ill-preparedly to the chaos.



Following that remark, President Yoon and Han had a private meeting at the presidential residence in Yongsan, Seoul. However, Han maintained his position supporting the impeachment, saying that he did not hear anything from the president that would make him reconsider his judgment. Han further explained that the president had no plan to take specific measures. He also added that when urged to explain his stance directly to the public as a significantly long time has passed since the martial law imposition on Tuesday, the president responded that it's not the right time yet. During the ruling party general meeting, Han stressed again that he believes the president should be suspended from his office and that Yoon's declaration of martial law against his own people and an incursion into the National Assembly using military force is far more serious than Choi Soon-sil’s case involving the exploitation by close associates, which led to then-President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.



Meanwhile, the main opposition, the Democratic Party of Korea, geared up its pressure for impeachment. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition party, called Yoon a ringleader of treason against the nation via his special statement on martial law on Friday morning. Lee stressed that Yoon be removed from his office as soon as possible and whether to keep him in office should be decided by the people. Lee also said the legitimate processes should be taken from investigation, arrest, detention, indictment, and punishment. Lee commented on the private meeting between Yoon and Han, saying that it may be a small ripple that cannot change the large wave.



The opposition party entered an emergency response mode where its lawmakers, their aides, and party executives will stay vigilant at the National Assembly before the impeachment motion vote.



